FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday night approved a new liquor license for Sandy Hill Farm LLC doing business as The Farmhouse Beer Garden, 926 Farmington Falls Road.

Owner Keeley Valverde said she is excited. She hopes to open July 4th weekend.

“It’s a weird time obviously. The COVID-19 is a super strange time to start a new business,” she said. “I wanted to do this prior to COVID, had already gotten verbal approval before everything happened. I figured I’m just going to move ahead.”

Sandy Hill Farm is the first farm on the right coming into Farmington. A lot of work has been done outside, Valverde said.

“I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the town. Farmington needs to have some nice places to be outside, have a beer. Right now, the timing is very appropriate,” she said. “The views are gorgeous. People can sit down and enjoy the fire pits.

The Farmhouse Beer Garden will serve local beer, pizza, take out and ice cream.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked about certification and server training.

People will be carded with self-serving of beer, Valverde said. She said her father will be helping her and she had a liquor license in Pennsylvania.

“It is called the beer garden. We’re not appealing to young kids who want to hang out. It’s more a family experience I’m going for,” she said.

Selectmen also approved changes in the Police Department and Parks and Recreation 2020 proposed budgets that will make the overall budget $770 less than the approved 2019 budget of $6.115 million. Reductions made previously to the Farmington Fire Rescue Department had cut that budget by $239,164.

Police Chief Jack Peck cut his budget 5.9%. The $88,123 reduction comes from six months of not staffing two police officer positions, a decrease in training and travel as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, lower fuel prices and not purchasing a new police vehicle this year. The new budget is $1.31 million.

“It’s still a big number,” he said.

Selectman Scott Landry asked how the police officers were holding up.

“There’s a lot of stress. The pandemic and as you saw downtown today the third protest in town,” Peck said. “Running two vacant positions, it’s tough, there’s not much we can do about it. I’m going to hire the best out there.”

Parks and Recreation Department Director Matthew Foster cut almost $5,000 from his budgets. Some money that would have gone towards the swim program was moved into equipment repair because of issues with the 2002 truck previously used by the sewer department and a six year old mower, he said.

Some monies were removed from the Community Center for electricity, first aide supplies and snow load removal.

Town Manager Richard Davis said he planned to review the new figures with the Budget Committee next week.

“It could all be a moot point. You are authorized to commit taxes,” he said. “With the latest Executive Order restricting meetings to less than 50 people through August, you can’t hold Town Meeting until September.”

The board also approved renewing innkeeper and lunch wagon permits for:

Farmington Motel, located at 489 Farmington Falls Road, owned and operated by Steven Guerrette d/b/a G. Suites Hospitality, LLC (new owner)

Mount Blue Motel, located at 454 Wilton Road and Colonial Valley Motel, located at 593 Wilton Road, both owned and operated by Rick Collins

Sandy River Dairy, owned and operated by Erik, Trudy, and Ericka Johnson, located at 560 Farmington Falls Road

The Outpost, owned and operated by Brian Bates, located at 495 Wilton Road

Stephen Guerette’s brother and business partner Nick Guerette told the board they have already spent $100,000 in upgrades to the Farmington Motel.

“We’re excited. It’s been a tough time with the restrictions,” he said.

With the solar power project going in nearby, a handful of guys will be coming to stay there in the next couple of weeks, he said.

filed under: