Farmington Emblem Clue #460 held their Installation of Officers for 2020-2021 at their June meeting. It had been postponed since March because of Covid-19. Row 1 L to R. Peggy Alexander. Linda Abbott Jr. PP, Karen Lecours Pres. Diana Oliver V.Pres.,Kammilla Hall, Row 2 L to R. Vickie Robbins, Jeanne Norton, Debbie Holt, Reana Sullivian, Doreen Cardona, Candace Clark Marshal, Shannon Smith, Carmelene Valliere, Mable Cox, and Claudette Merchant Absent from photo Lois Barker and Consuelor Webb. Submitted photo

Franklin Journal Community
