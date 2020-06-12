REGION — The RSU 9 School Nutrition Program is pleased to announce the free Summer Meal Program for Kids up to age 18. The program will operate weekdays, June 15 thru August 7 – with the exception of Friday, July 3.

The following meal pick-up sites and times have been established to provide consistent and healthy breakfast and lunch meals during the summer. Meals will be packaged to go to promote social distancing. Family members may pick up meals for any child up to age 18.

Farmington/New Vineyard

11:00 Leave from Mt. Blue Campus

11:10-11:15 Madore’s Market

11:20-11:30 Sandy River Terrace

11:40-11:50 Our Village Market, New Vineyard

12:00-12:05 Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Rd.

12:05-12:10 Foothills Heights Apartments

Wilton

11:00 Leave from Mt. Blue Campus

11:15-11:20 Fernwold Apartments

11:20-11:30 Bass Park (head of lake)

11:30-11:40 United Methodist Church

11:45-12:00 Kineowatha Park

12:05-12:10 Bishop Park East Wilton

Farmington/Chesterville

10:45 Leave from Mt. Blue Campus

11:00-11:10 Blueberry Hill Apartments, North St.

11:15-11:20 End of Sawtelle Lane

11:20-11:30 Ron’s Market

11:30-11:40 Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.

11:45:11:50 Church of Christ, Farmington Falls

12:05-12:15 Chesterville Town Garage

Industry/Starks/New Sharon

10:45 Leave from Mt. Blue Campus

11:00-11:10 Mallet School Bus Circle

11:25-11:30 Head of Clearwater Lake

11:45-11:50 Starks Town Garage

11:55-12:00 Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Rd.

12:15-12:25 Sandy River Farm Supply (behind store)

For more information, please email Chef Andy at [email protected].

filed under: