LEWISTON – Kim, 48, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 27, 1972. She graduated from Northeast Vocational School of Wakefield, Mass., class of 1990. Kim is predeceased by her mother, Patricia Bavaro, her father, Joseph Bavaro; and her brother, Joseph A. Bavaro.She is survived by three daughters, Crystal Lopes and son-in-law, Rocyris Storer of Lewiston, Brianna Lopes and son-in-law, Taylor Merrill of Lewiston, Desiree Bergstrom of Massachusetts; brother, Brian Bavaro of Revere, Mass., sisters, Sharon Walker of Florida, Rachael Bavaro of Lynn, Mass., Victoria Bavaro of Lynn, Mass. She leaves behind three wonderful “grandbabies” Isabelle Grace Merrill, Isaiah Robert Merrill, and the newest addition, Zahmiya Rae Storer. Kim loved to decorate and go shopping. What she loved the most was spending time with her grandkids and daughters. She was a queen and will always be one. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A visitation to celebrate the life of Kim will be held on June 16 at 1 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston Maine with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

