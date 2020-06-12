WILTON — The Select Board on Tuesday discussed the possibility of an in-person town meeting, which may be postponed until August due to state-imposed gathering restrictions.

“We are able to continue on under last year’s budget until we vote in the new budget, we just can’t take on any new projects,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said at the meeting held online via Zoom. “We don’t have any new projects that we want to do this year with the exception of roads.”

Irish said roads can be paved in August or September, or June of next year.

The board must present the municipal budget 30 days before a public vote.

Voting on the Regional School Unit 9 budget and election of school board members and selectpersons will be held July 14, the same day as the statewide primary and referendum.

Six people at a time will be allowed in the Town Office to cast their votes, and the office will be closed that day to accommodate voting. The town has not yet received ballots from the state, but residents can request their absentee ballots now.

The Recreation Committee announced it will continue to keep town parks open since there have not been any state mandates forcing the closure of town parks. The committee is canceling some programming for young children, such as T-ball and levels one through three of the swim program.

Police Chief Heidi Wilcox presented her department’s quarterly report, which cited fewer traffic stops since Jan.1 but more calls for domestic/family issues, violence involving firearms and mental health issues.

The board approved a license extension for Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too’s to expand its restaurant seating in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Spencer Group Paving’s bid to pave Orchard Drive was approved.

The board also discussed plans to present their ideas for addressing the Wilson retaining wall at a town meeting to be potentially held in September.

