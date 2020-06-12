WILTON — The Wilton Select Board met Tuesday evening, June 9, to discuss the possibility of a town meeting which may be postponed until August due to state-imposed gathering restrictions. The board needs to present its proposed budget to the town 30 days prior to a vote so that residents have ample time to review the details.

“We are able to continue on under last year’s budget until we vote in the new budget, we just can’t take on any new projects,” town manager Rhonda Irish said at the Zoom meeting. “We don’t have any new projects that we want to do this year with the exception of roads.”

Irish said that roads can be paved in August or September, or June of next year.

The town will still have voting on July 14 for the school budget, school board, select board and the state referendum. Six people at a time will be allowed in the town office to cast their votes. The town office will be closed that day to accommodate the voting process. The town has not yet received ballots from the state, but residents can request their absentee ballots now.

The recreation committee announced that it will continue to keep Wilton parks open since there have not been any state mandates forcing the closure of town parks. The committee is cancelling some programming for young kids such as tee-ball and levels one through three of the swim program.

Police Chief Wilcox presented the police department’s quarterly report which stated that officers have experienced a decrease in traffic stops since January 1. There has been an increase in domestic/family calls and violent calls involving firearms and mental health issues.

The board approved Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too’s extension of license on premise so that the restaurant can expand its seating in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Spencer Group Paving’s bid was approved by the board to pave Orchard Drive, a road that was meant to be paved last year.

The board discussed plans to present their ideas for addressing the Wilson retaining wall at a town meeting to be potentially held in September.

