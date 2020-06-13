100 Years Ago: 1920

The Maine Centennial half dollar is now to be ready for distribution through the State treasurer and the local banks, will be sold at $1 each. The issue will be limited.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, D-Maine returned to the high school from which he was graduated 38 years ago and warned students of the pitfalls of violence as a means of settling grievances. Muskie told the graduating seniors at Rumford High School Thursday to become ‘‘intellectually morally and spiritually strong with a capacity to use freedom wisely.” The Democratic senator said relaxed moral standards of personal behavior’ are among the dangerous trends facing the nation. He also cited lack of confidence in established institution and growing suspicions, distrust and hatred among various groups.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Deborah Hillman, gifted and talented program teacher at Auburn Middle School, was selected as the Gifted and Talented Teacher of the Year by the Maine Association of Gifted and Talented Professionals. An Auburn teacher for five years, Hillman has been instrumental in the development and delivery of enrichment programs at AMS.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

