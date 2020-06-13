LEEDS – Gerald “Gerry” B. Burgess Sr., 74, a life time resident of Leeds, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 13, 1945 in Lewiston, the son of Roy Arthur Burgess Sr. and Louise (Ward) Burgess.He attended schools in Leeds, Monmouth and graduating from Livermore Falls High School. On Feb. 22, 1964, he married Virginia A. Page, and together they enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage and raising their three children. He drove truck for Frito Lay, Progressive Foods, and a salesman for Jim’s Auto Sales and after retiring sold cars at his house and drove bus for S.A.D. 52 for 12 years.Gerry was a selectman for the town of Leeds for 17 years, also served on the Leeds Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, and a member of the Monmouth Fish and Game Association.He enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and coaching little league. Gerry enjoyed feeding the deer around his house. He was also an avid gardener.From 1964 to 1966 Gerry loved to race his car at Oxford Plains Speedway and he enjoyed touring with the Pro All-Star Racing Series. Gerry was a member of the Asylum Lodge #133 A.F. & A.M. in Leeds and the N.R.A. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family and community very deeply.He is survived by his wife, Virginia A. Burgess of Leeds; a son, Gerald B. “Brian” Burgess of Leeds, two daughters, Julie Steele and husband Scott of Springhill, Fla., Becky Hodgkins and husband Darin of Monmouth; eight grandchildren, James and Thomas Lee, Brock and Brie-Anna Bates, Olivia Hodgkins, Kayla Hodgkins-Flaherty, Brianna Hodgkins-Gaillardetz and Christopher Hodgkins; one great-grandchild; and four sisters, Shirley Wing, Lula Burgess, Lorrie Morris, Gloria Norman all of Leeds, also a brother, Reginald Burgess and wife Sandra of Leeds.He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Roy A. Burgess Jr., and Dwayne I. Burgess. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visiting hours will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15 at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery, Route 219, Leeds.

« Previous