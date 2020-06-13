AUGUSTA – Jenny L. Shorey, 57, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Gray Birch in Augusta. She was born on Feb. 15, 1963 to Alden and Dorothy Hall. Jenny is survived by three sons, Eric and wife Melody, Jeremy and wife Crystal and Justin and wife Charity; as well as six grandchildren, Benjamin, Justice, Matthew, JohnMark, Jeremy Jr., and Andie. She loved music, animals and spending time with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

