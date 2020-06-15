BRUNSWICK — Ryan Leighton, Brunswick’s assistant town manager, was placed on administrative leave following a June 5 arrest on domestic violence charges, according to town officials.

“The Town of Brunswick expects its employees to conduct themselves lawfully both on and off the job,” Town Manager John Eldridge said in an email Monday. “We have requested and will be reviewing information related to the arrest and charges.

“The town will work to appropriately address this matter as quickly as circumstances allow,” he added, saying he could not comment further “because this involves both a potential criminal prosecution and a personnel matter.”

Leighton was placed on leave June 8.

Leighton, 43, was taken into custody at his home on West Burrough Road in Bowdoin on June 5, following a domestic violence complaint, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Leighton was taken into custody based on the alleged victim’s statement, and he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff Office.The woman did not require medical treatment.

Leighton was transported to the Topsham Police Department where he was charged with the Class D misdemeanor and released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 7 at the West Bath District Court.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office declined to release the police report, as it is considered to be part of an on-going criminal investigation.

The Times Record requested a copy of the report from the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office under the Maine Freedom of Access Act, but did not hear back by press time.

Leighton was hired in 2018 and his annual salary is $95,500.

