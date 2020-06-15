OXFORD HILLS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills has awarded scholarships to seven 2020 graduates of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Scholarship recipients are:

Rachel Chase is the recipient of the David Hankin Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. Rachel is the daughter of Tracey Daniels-Kenney and Shawn Kenney of Norway. Her program of study will be Bio-Chemistry at the University of Maine Orono.

David Dingley is the recipient of a Four Year College Scholarship of $1,000. David is the son of Cristina Dingley of South Paris. He will major in Power Engineering Technology at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine.

Kori Kahkonen is the recipient of a Two Year College Scholarship of $1,000. Kori is the daughter of Amy and Duane Kahkonen of Otisfield. She will major in Dental Hygiene at the University of Maine at Augusta in Augusta, Maine.

Abigail Steeves is the recipient of a Two Year College Scholarship of $1,000. Abigail is the daughter of JoAnne and Michael Steeves of South Paris. She is enrolled in Eastern Maine Community College’s Liberal Studies program.

Ruby Morrison is the recipient of a Four Year College Scholarship of $1,000. Ruby is the daughter of Dana Morrison and Kelly Tripp of West Paris. She will major in Psychology, with a concentration in Mental Health at Thomas College.

Marissa Paine is the recipient of the David Paine Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. Marissa is the daughter of Rhonda and Dan Paine of South Paris. She will study Biochemistry/Pre-Med at the University of Maine Orono.

Catrina Wilson is the recipient of a Four Year College Scholarship of $1,000. Catrina Is the daughter of Lydia Pohl-Graham and the late Stephen Wilson of Harrison. She will major in Chemical Engineering, with a Pre-Med focus, at the University of Maine Orono.

