Isaiah O'Brien of Lewiston does a Front Side Ollie in the big bowl at the Lewiston Skatepark on Monday afternoon. The park has been closed for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the life of Jeff Grosso, memorialized in the background, who was a world renowned skateboarder from California. The Lewiston High School tennis courts and other parks are open with specific guidelines posted. However, Jude's Place, at Marcotte Park, still has a fence surrounding it while caretakers try to grow grass. There is no date yet for reopening. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
