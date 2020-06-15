AUBURN — State Rep. Bettyann Sheats, D-Auburn, has announced her candidacy for re-election to House District 64, which includes Minot and northern parts of Auburn.

Sheats is in her second term in the Legislature where she sits on the Transportation Committee. She has sponsored several bills related to veteran issues, social justice and transportation.

“My motto is Listen: Learn: Lead. Listening to neighbors, veterans, business owners, and even visitors to Maine has helped me learn about the issues and find common ground as well as common-sense solutions. This has allowed me to take the lead on many issues,” Sheats said in a written statement.

“As a leader of the municipal caucus, I have fought to restore revenue-sharing to help lower our property taxes. I was very proud during our last legislative session to vote for a budget that restored funds supporting public health while raising no taxes. We also added to added funds to the Rainy Day Fund, bringing it to its highest level ever. These responsible measures will serve all Mainers as we fight and recover from COVID-19,” according to the statement.

Sheats owns Finishing Touches Shower Doors. “My business takes me to Mainers’ homes across the state where I talk with a variety of home and business owners, small and large,” Sheats said.

In addition to her legislative duties, Sheats is chairwoman of the Auburn Lewiston Municipal Airport, a member of the Maine Military Community Network and American Legion Post 31, active at St Michael’s Episcopal Church, a volunteer with St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Nutrition Center, the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.

She is a 1984 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served seven years as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. She in Auburn with her husband. They have two adult children.

According to Sheats, “As a legislator, I have fought division. I get down to problem solving, working together for a better Maine. Leadership is motivating and inspiring individuals to reach a common goal, and I want to continue to be that kind of leader in Augusta.”

