WISCASSET — Wiscasset police arrested 23-year-old Hunter Proctor of Wiscasset after he allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle in a road rage incident Friday.

Proctor was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence, according to a Monday press release.

Police say that Proctor, who was operating a motorcycle, claimed an oncoming vehicle crossed into his lane while he was driving on Bradford Road on Friday. Proctor turned around and pursued the vehicle, according to police.

Police say Proctor allegedly followed the vehicle to the Wiscasset Clipper Mart, approached the vehicle, and started arguing with the occupants. Proctor then allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the driver and his passenger. The occupants of that vehicle called police and described the other man and his motorcycle.

An officer spotted a motorcycle and operator matching the description a short time later on Bradford Road and stopped the motorcycle. Proctor was carrying a firearm in his waistband, according to the release. Attempts to reach police for more information Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Proctor was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he posted bail later on Friday according to the jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the confrontation on Bradford Road or at the Clipper Mart is asked to contact the Wiscasset Police Department at (207) 882-8203.

