LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to open the Recreation Field so Area Youth Sports can have a modified season for T-ball, baseball and softball as long as the state COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

The vote reversed of the board’s decision June 2 to not allow AYS to use the field. At the time, they did not have the packet of information listing the organization’s criteria for a modified season.

Jenna Rocque, a commissioner for AYS, said they will make sure parents, coaches and athletes adhere to the state COVID-19 guidelines.

“We want (athletes) to be safe but we want them to be active as well,” Rocque said.

Livermore and Jay officials approved the use of their respective fields last week.

Parents are getting brochures listing the organization’s criteria and are being asked to follow them. Each child will be given sanitizer. Coaches have also reviewed the criteria and will make sure it will be followed, Rocque said. Baseball and softball starts this week.

Having the use of Livermore Falls fields will make it easier to follow social distancing requirements and adhere to having 50 or fewer people at a gathering.

Selectman Sarah Flagg said the packet was very well put together.

“I’m on board,” Selectman Jeff Bryant said. He wished the first time they voted on it, they had the packet.

“Kids need to get out. We need to do something,” he said.

Among the organization’s criteria to play is participants have no signs of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and not being exposed to someone who has been ill within that time period. Participants are required to have their temperatures taken before going to training.

Coaches or staff will ask each athlete if they are experiencing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus. The organization will also make sure there are appropriate infection prevention supplies present in multiple areas. Any parent outside of their vehicle will be counted as part of the group.

In other business, Town Manager Stephen Gould said he has received eight applications for the town manager position. The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. Gould is returning to the nursing.

He will conduct reference checks on applicants. An interview committee made up of a town employee, two selectmen, Gould and a town resident will be formed. Anyone interested on serving on the committee is asked to call Gould at 207-897-3321.

Gould also advised the board that the ladder truck is back in service. The cost to fix a broken stabilizer and replacing a few pieces was about $1,600, he said. The board previously approved spending up to $3,000.

The board also set a public hearing on the proposed budget for 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Town Office. If more than 50 people show up, the meeting will be adjourned and moved to another location.

