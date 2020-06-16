MEXICO – Deborah A. “Debbie” Shover, 50, died Friday June 12, 2020, at her residence on Chase Avenue in Mexico.Born in Wuerzburg, Bavaria, Germany on October 28, 1969, she was a daughter of Lawrence and Judy (Sinclair) Shover. Debbie was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1989 and attended the University of Maine at Orono and Augusta with a B.A., in business management. She worked as a purchasing clerk for the Department of Human Services.Debbie loved animals especially cats and dogs, and dancing. She was a member of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Rumford.Debbie is survived by her significant other, Richard Blodgett III of Mexico, sons, Kyle Shover of Lewiston and Addam Shover of Mexico, her father Lawrence Shover of South Paris, her mother Judy Shover of Rumford, a sister Laurie Shover of Mexico, Richard’s mother Anna Blodgett and his step-father Timothy Merrill of Newburgh. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Shover-Vattes, maternal grandparents Rex and Hilda Sinclair and paternal grandparents Esther and Phil Arsenault.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home 2-4 p.m., Wednesday prior to the funeral service. Due to the COVID-19 regulations we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home at a time.

