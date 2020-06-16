POLAND – Cynthia R. Marcotte, 69, of Poland passed away on November 11, 2019, at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.She was born in Westbrook on March 9, 1950, she was the daughter of Raymond and Charlotte Brown Strout. Cyndi was educated locally, getting her GED from Windham High School. She married the love of her life, Denis Marcotte on July 18, 1986 in Wesbrook.She loved cooking, she had a large collection of cookbooks, enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and naming them, Cyndi really looked forward to her spring Lilac Bush bloom. Traveling to Jackman for vacation and staying at Sally Mountain Cabins where they did fishing, and moose watching. She enjoyed watching the New England Patriots. She and her husband went to the SnowBowl/TuckRule Game in Foxboro, Mass. Cyndi worked as a certified nurses aide in Portland at the Barron Center, Jones and Vining in Lewiston and then Stainrite as a stitcher in Auburn. She retired in March 2016.Survivors include her husband, Denis, two brothers, Randy of Florida and Bruce of Georgia, two brother-in-laws, Gregory Marcotte of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Dr. Ronald Marcotte and wife Esther of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Her son, Daryl of Bridgton, six grandkids; Annelise, Marissa, Haley, Kaitlyn-Mae, Konner, Caydence, and two great-grandchildren; Rylise, and Cillian. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin, in 2005.A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME 04240 followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service. Committal will be graveside at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations may be found at http://www.Albert-Burpee.com.

