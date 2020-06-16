LEWISTON — State Farm Agents Lisa Laliberte and Sam Francis donated six $170 coolers to the Lewiston Schools Nutrition Program.
The two had reached out asking how to help and were told about the growing concern of keeping food cold as the weather warms. Laliberte and Francis
quickly purchased six 54-quart coolers that will help ensure low-income students continue to receive nutritious food while they are not physically attending school.
