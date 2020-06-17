Thrift Shop



WILTON — The Church Mouse Thrift Shop is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St, Wilton

Sunday services

WILTON — First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton is now holding Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Sundays of every month.

Joint celebration

NORTH LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church is celebrating both Father’s and Mother’s Day during their Sunday service on Sunday June 21, at 9:30 a.m. One Great Hour of Sharing offering; Food Pantry request for June is dry pasta.

