AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader held its Annual Awards Banquet at The Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth in March to honor Top Award winners for 2019.

The following top producing agents were honored: Clayton Larochelle received Top Sales Leader Award with 76 closed units. Peak Performers included Bill Bergeron with 61 closed units, Doreen Jackson with 36 closed units, Maria Morrisette with 35 closed units, Teri Campbell with 33 closed units and Pat Long-Cressey with 30 closed units.

The following agents received Outstanding Achiever Award: Kelly Webb with 34 closed units and Charmaine Raby with 18 closed units.

Top Producer Award was given to Cindy Morin with 22 closed units, Chad Doucette with 22 closed units, Kathy Lee Cook with 21 closed units, Megan Fortin with 16 closed units, Paul Rondeau with 16 closed units, Gail LaPrino with 13 closed units and Barbara McGuire with 13 closed units.

Million Dollar Producer Awards recipients included Alle Gildart and Tim Cyr. Paul Rondeau and Chad Doucette also were honored with the Rookie of the Year Award.

The following agents also received Anniversary Milestone Awards for their time and dedication with Fontaine Family Team: Clayton Larochelle 20 years, Pat Long-Cressey 10 years, Cindy Morin eight years, Diane Brule six years. Ryan Gould, Kathy Lee Cook, Kelly Webb, Maria Morrissette, Barbara McGuire, Megan Fortin and Charmaine Raby all received five-year milestone awards.

« Previous

filed under: