LIVERMORE FALLS — A sewer main on Bridge Street/Route 4 has collapsed, and a sewer line on Main Street /Route 17 that runs under a railroad crossing is in bad shape. Both need to be fixed, Town Manager Stephen Gould told selectmen Tuesday.

The line on Bridge Street serves the Post Office, Treat Memorial Library and two or three businesses in that area.

Gould said the Post Office had some backup downstairs at its building and had a contractor replace all of its sewer lines. That sewer line comes out of the back of the building to the access road behind the office and library and is believed to connect to the main on Bridge Street, he said.

Attempts to clean out the line were unsuccessful, he said. There was also a video inspection of the line. Dye was flushed down a toilet to try to locate the problem but the dye has never shown up, Gould said. The cost of the project is estimated to be more than $30,000.

Detours signs will be installed around the area before the work is done.

It was also discovered that the sewer line that runs under the railroad tracks on Main Street is in bad shape, Gould said.

The railroad crossing is being scheduled for replacement.

Ted Berry Co. of Livermore would install a lining in the existing pipe to make the repair to avoid digging up the main. It is estimated to cost about $16,500, Gould said.

A company representative told Gould if the line was dug up a steel casing and a new line would need to be installed for about 25 feet on both sides of the tracks, he said.

It would be much more costly than the liner, which has a long life expectancy, he said.

