CASCO – Jon Ross Vaughn-Carr, “Daddio, Jon-Boy, Jon-Jon the Super-mon, JVC,” designer and builder of the beautiful red barn at 79 Leach Hill Road in Casco, was released from the pain of a rare cancer on the evening of June 9, 2020. His legacy of laughter, love, and lust for life will live on in his children Dr. Stephanie Carr of Oneonta, N.Y., Jason Carr and wife Laura of Steep Falls, and Michael Carr of Bangor; stepchildren Andi Mitchell of Los Angeles, and Cree Mitchell of Casco; wife Wanda; sister Kathryn Carr Lavigne and her husband, Roger of Gorham; brother Lanning Carr and wife Diane of Maysville, N.C.; sister Sheryl Carr Tutt of Maysville, N.C.; sister, Wendolyn Carr Clarke and husband Lee of Buxton; parents-in-law, Donald and Ethelyn Vaughn of Casco; brother-in-law, Glen Vaughn and his wife Stefanie Vega of Woodland Hills, Calif.; and brother-in-law, Kevin Vaughn and wife Barbara of Casco; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Jon was predeceased by his father, Wilbert L. Carr Jr., his mother, Chrystal LaFleur Carr, and his first-born sibling, Ronald Carr, who passed away as a toddler.Jon was born in Centralia, Washington, moving to Maine when he was 7-years-old. He attended Portland and Falmouth schools and graduated from the University of Maine in 1979 with a degree in Industrial Arts Education. He went on to be teacher, mentor, and friend to hundreds of students throughout the years, first at York High School, then at the Maine Youth Center, and finally spending the last 23-plus years at his beloved Edward Little High School in Auburn. He was involved in many activities, including designing a home in Gorham and building a yurt in Monson, operating his own moonlight custom T-shirt printing business, “Tree House Graphics,” umpiring for Sebago Long-Lake Little League, heading up the Chess Club at Edward Little, directing plays for Falmouth and Casco churches, and producing plays for Lake Region High School. Jon loved his family and friends, his six kitties, four grand-kitties and two grand-dogs, sports, and playing croquet. He found humor in everything and everyone and was a one-man band when it came to a social situation needing some levity. He was the “self-appointed Director of Floor Entertainment” while hospitalized at CMMC and provided comic relief wherever he went, even when he was suffering from intolerable pain and discomfort himself. He will be remembered for his enduring passion for designing and building things and teaching others, his booming voice and infectious laughter, and his endless enthusiasm for whatever adventure each new day presented. His message to the ELHS graduating class of 2020 was to embrace your passion, pursue it, and never settle for less than what brings you joy. Due to present circumstances, a family-only celebration of life service was held at the Casco Village Church United Church of Christ on June 13, 2020. A video of the live-streamed service is archived on the church’s Facebook page.Arrangements were in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco where his family welcomes your kind words and stories on his tribute wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.For those wishing to make a contribution in memory and honor of Jon, donations to the “I Have a Dream of a Barn” fund – to help complete the Barn for Jon’s wife, Wanda – may be sent toCasco Village Church,PO Box 367,Casco ME 04015, Attn: Pastor Joyce.

« Previous