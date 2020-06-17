AUBURN — Payroll Management INC. has hired Ben Getchell as chief operation officer.

He’ll work in the client services and operations departments.

Getchell earned his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College with a major in economics. His work history includes customer service, extensive management experience and executing methodologies to improve operations without sacrificing quality.

He formerly worked as director of service operations at UNUM in South Portland.

« Previous

filed under: