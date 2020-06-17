Spruce Mountain Primary School

Miranda Bilodeau is an education technician at the primary school. She earned an associates degree in business and computer applications from Central Maine Community College in 2002. She also works as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Harris House Nursing Home. She spends her summers enjoying family time at Dummer’s Beach Campground. She enjoys playing cribbage, 4-wheeling and motorcycling with her husband in the summer. She has two snuggly little dogs, a vibrant eight year old daughter and two beautiful grandchildren.

Stacy Romano is an ed tech at the primary school in the life skills room. She has worked in the district for four years. She went to Central Maine Community College and Northeast Technical Institute after graduation from Jay High School. She lives at home with her husband and two boys. She enjoys playing with her kids and watching them ride their go karts.

Spruce Mountain High/Elementary School

Darrell Roundy is a music teacher. At the high school he teaches high school band and jazz band. He gives instrumental lessons to students in fourth and fifth grades at the elementary school. He has taught in School Administrative District 36 and Regional School Unit 73 for 39 years. He enjoys spending time at camp, hunting, golfing, gardening, mountain biking and travelling. The highlight of his life is playing with his four grandchildren, Claire, Max, Natalie, and Andy. He is married to his wife, Anne, of 39 years. They have an unusual pet frog. Icey, who moved in during the ice storm of 1998.

Spruce Mountain Administration

Tina Collins is the Section 504 Coordinator for RSU 73. She has worked in the schools in this community since 2001, and this year is her 26th year as an educator. She graduated from University of Maine Farmington with a dual degree in special education and elementary education, and then completed her graduate studies in Special Education Administration at the University of Southern Maine. She and her husband enjoy adventures and antics with their three sons, who are the center of their world. She enjoys the culinary arts, baking, cake decorating and photography. She also enjoys traveling with family to experience different parts of the world, especially those that are tropical and warm.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: