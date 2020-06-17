DEAR SUN SPOTS: Friends of Franklin County Special Olympics are gearing up for its annual yard sale. Thanks to many donations, we hope to have another successful sale. We have moved this year’s event to July 17. It will be held at 166 Franklin Road in Jay from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have new or slightly used items you would like to donate (no clothes please) you can call me at 897-2122 or you can drop them off at 166 Franklin Road. Of course, monetary donations are appreciated.

This year we have furniture, household items, a Smart TV, and an array of books and puzzles. Please stop in and help support this worthwhile cause. We will be practicing social distancing so please wear a face covering to protect others and yourself. Thank you for your support.

— Janice, Jay

ANSWER: I’ve noticed some yard sales popping up in neighborhoods and I have to say that it is comforting to see these normal signs of summer. I just want to remind everyone to be considerate and mindful of social distancing, etc.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a person who can service my treadmill. That person must be certified to work on exercise equipment. Please contact me at 713-0020.

— Anita, no town

ANSWER: You may have to call the manufacturer of your equipment. Let me know if you need any further help. I would need the name of the manufacturer and its approximate age. You may also want to contact the place where you purchased it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A couple of weeks ago a man named Dave wrote to Sun Spots and was looking to donate his bottles to a nonprofit. Your reply was to see if Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends would be interested in his bottle donations. Unfortunately, we never heard from him, but we are hoping he still is interested in donating the bottles to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. We’re looking for ways to raise funds since all our usual fundraisers have been canceled. One of the ways we raise funds is through bottle donations so we’re reaching out to the communities for help!

Tommy’s didn’t receive a stimulus check and we cannot afford to pay back a loan. Since this wonderful man was looking to donate his own bottles to a nonprofit we’re hoping other people will see this and share their compassion and kindness for Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends.

I was moved to tears when I saw that Sun Spots thought of Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. Thank you for your kindness and generosity towards Tommy’s kitties. You have always been supportive and compassionate and have given so much help and compassion to us and all the people who write to you. Thanks to you and the Sun Journal. If anyone wants to donate to our cause they can email me at [email protected]

— Norm, Greene

ANSWER: I think I have a soft spot for this nonprofit because my son has two rescue kitties and they are his “children.” They mean the world to him! I am a champion of all nonprofits, though, and a mission of Sun Spots is to be sure to let our communities know not only how these nonprofits can help but what their needs are.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: