PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School is pleased to announce this year’s award recipients:
Advanced Communications:
- Filmmaker of the Year: Adam Angevine
- Instructor’s Award: Brook Allen
- Promising Filmmaker: Gilon Backlund
Auto Collision Repair:
- Golden Gun Award: Abby Turner
- Silver Sander Award: Kobe Bernard
- Sharp Pencil Award: Daniel Shepherd
- Instructor’s Award: Alex Leblanc
Automotive Technology:
- Auto Tech Technician’s Award: Thomas Egan
- High Impact Technician Award: Connor Dailey
- Outstanding Work Ethic Award: Trenton Levesque
- Most Improved Student: Jesse McMillan
Building Construction Technology:
- Tradesman Award: Greysen Kimball
- Golden Hammer Award: Cadence Allen
- Outstanding Student Award: Adam Massey
Business Studies:
- Outstanding Business Student Award: Madison Day
- Exceptional Accounting Student Award: Yuping Wen
- Positive Work Ethic and Attitude Award: Kori Kahkonen
Computer Technology:
- CSP Instructor’s Award: Conor Foley
- Cisco Instructor’s Award: Everett Baker
Culinary Arts
- Whip n’ Spoon Award: Kaitlyn McKinnon
- Instructor’s Award: Krysten Morse
Diversified Occupations:
- Most Improved Award: Damien Hodgkin
- Frank Stoutamyer Craftsmanship Award: Kelly Whittemore
- James McKinney Award: Joseph Daniels-Andrews
- Café Master: Chloe Darling
Early Childhood Education:
- Students’ Choice Award: Katherine Haley
- ECE Knowledge and Professionalism: Paige Lord
- Positive and Skillful Interactions with Children: Abbie Taber
- Best Work Ethic: Bree Darling
Engineering & Architectural Design:
- Rising Star Awards: Dakota Grassi and Matthew Doucette
- Outstanding Engineering & Architectural Design Student of the Year: Miranda Colby
Fashion Design:
- Fashion Design Award: Alexandria Benoit
- Instructor’s Award: Brody Edwards
Forestry:
- Most Improved Student: Jacob Taggart
- Instructor’s Enthusiasm Award: Sebastian Keniston
- Woodsman of the Year: Ryan Corson
- Excellence in Leadership Awards: Peter Brown and Victoria Cyr
Graphic Design:
- Graphic Design Students of the Year: Emily Landsperg and Culiandra Nero
Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation Management:
- The Crystal Pineapple Award: Molly A. Littlefield
- Guest Service Gold Award: Stella C. Shaw
- Industry Ready Award: Aaliyah A. Moore
- Pineapple Ambassador: Cassidy A. Dumont
Law Enforcement
- Golden Badge Award: Jacob Parr
- Most Improved: Frankie Wells
- Top Physical Training Score: Hunter Andrews
- Students’ Choice Award: Zach Herbert
- Best Attitude: Bryan Stone
Marketing:
- Outstanding Marketing Student: Mikaelah Bailey
- Outstanding DECA Student: Riley McGough
- Instructior’s Award: Tanner Herrick
Pre-Engineering:
- Excellence in Engineering Awards: Dawson E. Joseph, Brandon K. Libby, Seamus W. Winning, and Colby C. VanDecker
Plumbing:
- All-Star Plumber Award: Benjamin Mondor
Tech English:
- Best Foot Forward: Brianna Benson
OHTS School-Wide Awards:
- David Mason Exuberance Award: Jozie Smith
- Jane Munn Perseverance Award: Joey Sprague
- CTE Student of the Year: Olivia Rowe
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills COVID-19 curve remains low
-
Advertiser Democrat
Buckfield seniors honored at outdoor graduation ceremony
-
Advertiser Democrat
Guy E. Rowe teachers wave goodbye to the school year
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHMS grads get their moment in the sun
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHMS grads get their moment in the sun