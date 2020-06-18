PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School is pleased to announce this year’s award recipients:

Advanced Communications:

  • Filmmaker of the Year: Adam Angevine
  • Instructor’s Award: Brook Allen
  • Promising Filmmaker: Gilon Backlund

Auto Collision Repair:

  • Golden Gun Award: Abby Turner
  • Silver Sander Award: Kobe Bernard
  • Sharp Pencil Award: Daniel Shepherd
  • Instructor’s Award: Alex Leblanc

Automotive Technology:

  • Auto Tech Technician’s Award: Thomas Egan
  • High Impact Technician Award: Connor Dailey
  • Outstanding Work Ethic Award: Trenton Levesque
  • Most Improved Student: Jesse McMillan

Building Construction Technology:

  • Tradesman Award: Greysen Kimball
  • Golden Hammer Award: Cadence Allen
  • Outstanding Student Award: Adam Massey

Business Studies:

  • Outstanding Business Student Award: Madison Day
  • Exceptional Accounting Student Award: Yuping Wen
  • Positive Work Ethic and Attitude Award: Kori Kahkonen

Computer Technology:

  • CSP Instructor’s Award: Conor Foley
  • Cisco Instructor’s Award: Everett Baker

Culinary Arts

  • Whip n’ Spoon Award: Kaitlyn McKinnon
  • Instructor’s Award: Krysten Morse

Diversified Occupations:

  • Most Improved Award: Damien Hodgkin
  • Frank Stoutamyer Craftsmanship Award: Kelly Whittemore
  • James McKinney Award: Joseph Daniels-Andrews
  • Café Master: Chloe Darling

Early Childhood Education:

  • Students’ Choice Award: Katherine Haley
  • ECE Knowledge and Professionalism: Paige Lord
  • Positive and Skillful Interactions with Children: Abbie Taber
  • Best Work Ethic: Bree Darling

Engineering & Architectural Design:

  • Rising Star Awards: Dakota Grassi and Matthew Doucette
  • Outstanding Engineering & Architectural Design Student of the Year: Miranda Colby

Fashion Design:

  • Fashion Design Award: Alexandria Benoit
  • Instructor’s Award: Brody Edwards

Forestry:

  • Most Improved Student: Jacob Taggart
  • Instructor’s Enthusiasm Award: Sebastian Keniston
  • Woodsman of the Year: Ryan Corson
  • Excellence in Leadership Awards: Peter Brown and Victoria Cyr

Graphic Design:

  • Graphic Design Students of the Year: Emily Landsperg and Culiandra Nero

Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation Management:

  • The Crystal Pineapple Award: Molly A. Littlefield
  • Guest Service Gold Award: Stella C. Shaw
  • Industry Ready Award: Aaliyah A. Moore
  • Pineapple Ambassador: Cassidy A. Dumont

Law Enforcement

  • Golden Badge Award: Jacob Parr
  • Most Improved: Frankie Wells
  • Top Physical Training Score: Hunter Andrews
  • Students’ Choice Award: Zach Herbert
  • Best Attitude: Bryan Stone

Marketing:

  • Outstanding Marketing Student: Mikaelah Bailey
  • Outstanding DECA Student: Riley McGough
  • Instructior’s Award: Tanner Herrick

Pre-Engineering:

  • Excellence in Engineering Awards: Dawson E. Joseph, Brandon K. Libby, Seamus W. Winning, and Colby C. VanDecker

Plumbing:

  • All-Star Plumber Award: Benjamin Mondor

Tech English:

  • Best Foot Forward: Brianna Benson

OHTS School-Wide Awards:

  • David Mason Exuberance Award: Jozie Smith
  • Jane Munn Perseverance Award: Joey Sprague
  • CTE Student of the Year: Olivia Rowe

