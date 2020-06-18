Lassell



NEWTON, MA — Haley Pelletier, of Norway, Trevor Lachance of Minot, Haley Pelletier of Norway, and Sarah Walton of Mechanic Falls have been named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for their strong academic performance in Spring 2020.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, NH — 1,070 students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. The following local students have been named to this list: Emily Wallace of Harrison,

Grace Gallant of South Paris, and Haley Wakefield, a nursing major of Norway. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Marcelo Mazariego, an Information Technology major of South Paris, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a

grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Clarkson

POTSDAM, NY — Cameron Bancroft of Paris, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: