Grove City
GROVE CITY, PA — Matthew Bennett, a Computer Science major at Grove City College from Bethel, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Matthew is a 2017 graduate of Gould Academy and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bennett (Jennifer) from Bethel, ME.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
