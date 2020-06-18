LEWISTON — Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union has announced that the 2020 scholarship recipient is Molly Chicoine, daughter of Jeffrey Chicoine and Kristin Chicoine. As the recipient of the scholarship, Chicoine will receive $1,000 for college.
While attending Lewiston High School, Chicoine exceeded in her advanced classes. She plans to study nursing at Husson University this fall.
