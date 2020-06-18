WOODSTOCK — The Whitman Memorial Library in Bryant Pond will re-open on June 23 for pick-up services only. Patrons may call the library when it is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. to request books, games or puzzles. Requested materials will be available at the “pick-up table” just inside the door of the library addition during regular hours. Returns can be made in the library drop box just outside the same door. Full access to the library and its community programs will resume at a late date according to safety guidelines.

