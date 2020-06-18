NEWRY — A public hearing for John Amman, who wants to operate an adult-use marijuana retail store named “The House of Ganja,”ended in under five minutes Tuesday, with no residents calling in or showing up in-person.

Town Manager Amy Bernard said the application was complete at the board’s June 2 meeting.

Amman said the facility will be housed in the Barking Dawg Market, located on the Sunday River Road. The facility will be located where the liquor section of the store used to be, Amman said.

There will be a separate entrance to the business, and the building as a whole is handicap accessible.

Amman said the business will be open seasonally, but that this year he may opt to open a month earlier (November instead of December).

“Basically we are going to operate it in conjunction with the Barking Dawg Market. The hours will be similar and it will run seven days a week during the ski season” Amann said via conference call.

Amann said the lone abutter to the property does not have an issue with store being next door.

The application for an adult-use marijuana retail store was the first the town has received.

Selectmen could not vote on the application because they adjourned their meeting which preceded the hearing. They could have voted on the application if they had recessed their meeting instead.

They will vote on the application at their June 30 meeting.

