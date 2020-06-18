HARRISON — The Covid 19 has made a big change in all of our lives and one is the constant reminders to wear a mask and safe distance yourself at least 6’ apart. Scribner’s Mill Preservation has taken this to heart and put together a plan that was sent to Maine.gov for approval. We were pleased when our plan was approved, and that we could go forward to open in July. So this is the plan, those who come to the mill will be greeted by a friendly person with a mask. The mill, the shingle mill, the blacksmith shop and the barn and ice house will be available to tour. The Homestead will not be open.at this time.
There will be a person in charge of directing those who visit the mill as to where to start their tour to prevent groups from congregating together. All visitors and staff are asked to wear a mask and to be mindful of standing at a safe distance for everyone’s protection. There will be hand sanitizer available.
The summer’s schedule is July 4 & 18, August 1 & 15, & September 7 (Labor Day).
