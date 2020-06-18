To the Editor:

I’d like to thank Bethel Foodliner for the amazing job they have done over these last few months. With your groceries, come helpful staff (despite their health concerns), a book swap bin, and quality face masks available on entry if you need one. I know I speak for many and I am and will continue to be a grateful customer.

Gail F. Olson

Norway

