Wilton Planning Board Agenda
7 p.m. Thursday, June 18
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton
Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance.
Item 2: Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meetings, June 4, 2020.
Item 3: Business use application by Ambition Brewing to expand the tap room into the building that at
285 Main (tax map 15, lot 140, Downtown Village) that formerly was owned and occupied by
Collin’s Cake & Bake. Ambition Brewing has purchased the building and they are building an
entrance from the existing tap room at 295 Main. Table A2 Commercial Uses-Tavern
Item 4: Continue deliberation on the following which would be placed on warrant for the town meeting
which had been scheduled for June 15, but is being postponed to a date to be determined.
These topics will be subject of a Planning Board workshop June 11th.
(a) Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance & Development of Ordinance.
Consider adopting the CEO revised version incorporating the recommendations in the letter from
Pierce Atwood signed by Matthew Manahan dated March 4, 2020 and comments from Phillip Saucier
attorney with Bernstein Shur in e-mail of March 3, 2020.
(b) Exploding Target Ordinance. CEO revised based on March 5, meeting.
(c) Marijuana Moratorium & Ordinance. CEO modifying draft ordinance based on public comments
on March 5, meeting.
(d) Other Ordinance changes
1) Add Watershed Overlay Zone in zoning maps and list Watershed Overlay (WO) in tables
along with Resource Protection (RP) as the Varnum Pond Watershed Protection Ordinance
was passed in a special town meeting. This is intended to restrict development in the
Watershed Overlay Zone in the vicinity of Varnum Pond which is the source of the drinking
water for the town.
2) Remove medical marijuana from the last row in Table A5 educational, institutional, and
public uses which currently lists medical marijuana and methadone clinics. We have that
category in Table A2 Commercial Uses and have permitted medical marijuana caregiver
retail
Item 5: Permits issued recently.
Item 6: Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Marijuana grow facility OK’d in Farmington
-
Business
Most employers not taking advantage of state program to retain workers
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Blue graduates hailed for their resilience
-
The Franklin Journal
Weld Historical Society purchases store lot
-
Maine
Maine law enforcement agencies lack the data needed to address racial disparities