Wilton Planning Board Agenda

7 p.m. Thursday, June 18

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton

Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 2: Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meetings, June 4, 2020.

Item 3: Business use application by Ambition Brewing to expand the tap room into the building that at

285 Main (tax map 15, lot 140, Downtown Village) that formerly was owned and occupied by

Collin’s Cake & Bake. Ambition Brewing has purchased the building and they are building an

entrance from the existing tap room at 295 Main. Table A2 Commercial Uses-Tavern

Item 4: Continue deliberation on the following which would be placed on warrant for the town meeting

which had been scheduled for June 15, but is being postponed to a date to be determined.

These topics will be subject of a Planning Board workshop June 11th.

(a) Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance & Development of Ordinance.

Consider adopting the CEO revised version incorporating the recommendations in the letter from

Pierce Atwood signed by Matthew Manahan dated March 4, 2020 and comments from Phillip Saucier

attorney with Bernstein Shur in e-mail of March 3, 2020.

(b) Exploding Target Ordinance. CEO revised based on March 5, meeting.

(c) Marijuana Moratorium & Ordinance. CEO modifying draft ordinance based on public comments

on March 5, meeting.

(d) Other Ordinance changes

1) Add Watershed Overlay Zone in zoning maps and list Watershed Overlay (WO) in tables

along with Resource Protection (RP) as the Varnum Pond Watershed Protection Ordinance

was passed in a special town meeting. This is intended to restrict development in the

Watershed Overlay Zone in the vicinity of Varnum Pond which is the source of the drinking

water for the town.

2) Remove medical marijuana from the last row in Table A5 educational, institutional, and

public uses which currently lists medical marijuana and methadone clinics. We have that

category in Table A2 Commercial Uses and have permitted medical marijuana caregiver

retail

Item 5: Permits issued recently.

Item 6: Adjourn

