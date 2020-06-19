AUBURN — The City Council will vote Monday to confirm Brian Wood of Washington, D.C. as Auburn’s new assistant city manager.

If approved, Wood would begin July 20, the same month Phil Crowell takes the administrative helm from City Manager Peter Crichton.

“I am really looking forward to working with Brian,” Crowell said this week. “His skills, enthusiasm and experience will be a great complement to our leadership team. He brings so much to the table, from his experience with workforce development, to program implementation and management, to his deep commitment to community engagement. He is a wonderful fit for this community, and I am excited for what lies ahead.”

Wood, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has more than 10 years of experience in municipal and local government, according to a news release from the city. He holds a degree in political science and sociology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

During his early career, he worked with community-based nonprofits before working in local government.

Wood has served as a community relations liaison in the mayor’s office in Washington, D.C., and most recently, as senior operations manager in the Office of the City Administrator.

“Growing up with a mother who served as our city’s director of Parks and Recreation, I learned early on the impact and excitement that a responsive local government can have on the spirit of a community,” Wood said. “Learning about the city and the history of Auburn, I felt an immediate connection. This was reinforced over several conversations and in-person meetings with the leadership team and council. I am beyond excited about joining such an inspirational, thoughtful, and dedicated team. Under the guidance of City Manager Crowell, Mayor Levesque, and a City Council with diverse ideas, but common goals, I am excited to be a part of Auburn’s amazing future.”

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said he’s excited that Wood has had significant experience in a major metropolitan area.

“His wealth of knowledge and commitment to municipal government will help us as we move toward becoming one of the greatest small cities in New England,” he said.

Crowell was named assistant city manager in August 2018, following his retirement as chief of the Auburn Police Department.

At the time, Crowell filled a $97,000-a-year vacancy created when Denise Clavette left the position in June for one in Saco less than a year after accepting the job in Auburn.

