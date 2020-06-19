BRUNSWICK — After making the difficult decision to cancel in-person activities this summer, the Bowdoin International Music Festival announces a full calendar of online events during its six-week season, which runs June 29 to Aug. 7. The season will feature a variety of opportunities to engage with the festival from home, including rebroadcasts of past concerts, new performances from festival faculty and artist talks.

The festival will build on its strong history of live-streaming by presenting a robust schedule of digital content, all free. Under the artistic direction of David Ying and Phillip Ying, the festival will continue to serve as a premier outlet for the arts.

The Rebroadcast Series will include 12 concerts featuring the festival’s world-renowned faculty and guest ensembles from the past three seasons, including the Brentano, Borromeo, Jupiter, Turtle Island, and Ying Quartets and the Horszowski Trio. Each concert will include introductions from Festival Artistic Directors David Ying and Phillip Ying as well as new commentary from the performers. The festival will also present concerts from faculty at home as circumstances allow. The Ying Quartet will kick off these concerts at 4 p.m. Friday, July 3. Stay tuned for additional announcements.

Join artists and industry experts for their insights into a variety of music topics. Sessions include Making the Most of Social Media with festival alum Ray Chen, Streaming Musical Audio with audio engineer Stephen Roessner and Collaboration from Idea to Stage with cellist Jeffrey Zeigler and composer Paola Prestini.

Meet the Composer sessions will feature festival composer-in-residence Derek Bermel, Andreia Pinto Correia, Brett Dean, Aaron Jay Kernis, Gabriela Ortiz and Michel van der Aa presenting on their work and creative processes. Scores and recordings will be shared in advance; participation encouraged in the Q&As at the end of each session.

The festival’s artist faculty will be working with students — from 36 states and 20 countries — in 100+ online master classes over six weeks. Select sessions open to the full festival community will give a firsthand look into the teaching and learning process. Stay tuned for regularly posted video performances from students, who are continuing to study and create from home, as well as new music from festival composition students in collaboration with this year’s festival fellows.

The first concert of the season will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, featuring the Horszowski Trio. To learn more about the 2020 online season, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

The mission of the Bowdoin International Music Festival is to provide gifted young musicians from around the world an opportunity to study with world-class artists and to provide Maine audiences with high quality classical music.

Performance Schedule

www.bowdoinfestival.org/events

Monday Rebroadcasts:

Horszowski Trio – June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Borromeo String Quartet – July 6, 7:30

Turtle Island Quartet – July 13, 7:30

Brentano String Quartet – July 20, 7:30

Jupiter and Ying Quartets – July 27, 7:30

Jupiter String Quartet – Aug. 3, 7:30.

Wednesday Rebroadcasts:

Bernstein, Connesson, Brahms – July 1, 7:30

Beethoven, Bermel, Dvorak – July 8, 7:30

Peter Serkin, Piano – July 15, 7:30

Clarke, Barber, Stravinsky – July 22, 7:30

Haydn and Messiaen – July 29, 7:30

Rota, Mozart, Dohnanyi, Aug. 5, 7:30.

Artist Insights:

Stephen Roessner – June 30, 1 p.m.

David Ying and Phillip Ying – July 7, 1 p.m.

Jeffrey Zeigler and Paola Prestini – July 14, 1 p.m.

Ray Chen – July 23, 11 a.m.

Meet the Composers:

Aaron Jay Kernis – July 2, 1 p.m.

Michel van der Aa – July 9, 1 p.m.

Derek Bermel – July 16, 1 p.m.

Andreia Pinto Correia – July 23, 1 p.m.

Brett Dean – July 30, 1 p.m.

Gabriela Ortiz – Aug. 6, 1 p.m.

