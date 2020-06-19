Thrift Shop

WILTON — The Church Mouse Thrift Shop is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St, Wilton

Sunday services

WILTON — First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton is now holding Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Sundays of every month.

Events planned



FARMINGTON —The Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association, Inc, will be holding their two annual fundraisers this year. The first will be and Antique and Collectible Sale – held indoors on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of items ranging from: Hummels, furniture, doll houses, collectibles, glassware, kitchenware, linens, vintage clothing to name a few.

On Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association will have their Annual Yard Sale. Please No Early Birds. Both fundraisers will be held at Fairbanks School, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Facial coverings required and social distancing will be managed. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-3808 or 778-4349.

Yard Sale

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will hold a 2 day yard sale on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing and face covering when social distancing is not possible. The 2 day sale will include a variety of donated items, however, clothing, firearms, electronics or large appliances will not be included in the sale. Yard sale proceeds will benefit Old South’s community service, outreach and youth programs. FMI call the church office 207-778-0424.

Celebration

NORTH LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church is celebrating both Father’s and Mother’s Day during their Sunday service on Sunday June 21, at 9:30 a.m. One Great Hour of Sharing offering; Food Pantry request for June is dry pasta.

« Previous

filed under: