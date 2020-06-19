DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to give a shoutout and a big thank you to Regional School Unit 16, Minot Consolidated School, RSU 16 Transportation Director Fred Barlow, Minot school Principal Kaitlynn Brown, RSU 16 bus drivers and monitors, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies, Maine State Police, Minot Fire Department, RSU 16 Transportation Administrative Assistant Jean McNally, former Minot school Administrative Secretary Jan Wilkinson and all who participated in two major events Friday, June 12.

The first was the Minot school end-of-year parade, the best parade Minot has ever had. I mention the parade because I was the guest of honor in the lead school bus receiving recognition for my years of service from 2003 until now, first as head bus driver then as a driver. Our very personable head mechanic, Robb Sawyer, drove the “escort” black pickup. Fred Barlow, a wonderful person under whom I completed my service, drove the newest bus on which we rode.

The second event was when my wife, Mary, and I got back to the bus garage. Fred asked Mary and me to come in to see him. To my major surprise, many bus drivers had gathered to wish me well in my retirement! The cards and the well wishes were most appreciated! It was also very special that Jan, who was the administrative assistant in Minot school in 2003 and such a big help to my learning the job, drove from Auburn to attend. Thank you, thank you, thank you! — Dave and Mary Snell, Oxford

ANSWER: How sweet is that! There are so many dear people in Sun Spots Land!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want all our friends in the Oxford Hills community to know that the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main St. in Norway, has made the decision to not host our annual yard sale on the fourth Saturday in August this year. This was a tough decision for us, but if you have ever attended our yard sale of the past 19 years, you know it would be very difficult to keep everyone safe and do social distancing 6 feet apart. We have appreciated your support over the years of this major fundraiser for our church. The funds have allowed us to meet our expenses and support our various missions.

There is some good news though! We are in the process of planning on reopening the thrift shop and hosting some mini yard sales in the church. This will allow us to limit the amount of people at any one time and to keep people safe by requiring masks and offering gloves while people shop. We hope that you will come and check out these sales and our thrift shop once we open and will understand our requirements that will keep you and other shoppers as well as congregation safe. We plan to be able to open soon and encourage you to watch for our signs and notices on our website and on our Facebook page announcing these sales. We look forward to seeing you soon!

— Pam, moderator, Second Congregational Church, UCC, Norway

