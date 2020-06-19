LUBEC — “Once Upon a Time Off Broadway,” by Dori Newman, is a romantic novel about going dancing in New York City in 1988 and 1989. It describes the places and the atmosphere of a special time and place. Whether you read it as a historical novel about New York and its pop culture of the time, or read it as a love story, it will bring you back to another world.

Dori Newman is the proprietor of Dreamer House Publishing, which she created in 2008 in order to produce “Growing Up Lucky,” a book about her husband, Gene Haley, during his boyhood by the beach in Margate, New Jersey. Dori married Gene in 1996 and they were together in Virginia, in Ogunquit, in Margate and in Boston until he died in March of 2016.

Years before marrying Gene, Newman lived in New York City. To overcome bereavement, she tucked the many happy Haley years into the emotional storage and dug back deep to recall the atmosphere of New York in 1988-89 for a novel.

She has degrees from Boston University and New York University and also studied photography in the 1990s at the New England School of Photography in Boston and at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C. Newman is the daughter of a stage director turned entrepreneur father and an artist mother. She lives in Lubec.

“Once Upon a Time Off Broadway” is published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

