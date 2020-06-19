Maine’s labor market recovered slightly in May, but the full weight of the blow to the state’s workforce in the past two months is obscured by inaccurate data used to tabulate the official unemployment rate.

The state’s unemployment rate was 9.3 percent in May, a slight drop from 10.6 percent the month before.

But that rate does not include tens of thousands of workers who were misclassified or not counted as unemployed in surveys used to determine the rate, state labor economists said.

If those workers were included, the state’s true unemployment rate would be 18 percent, meaning nearly one out of five Maine workers were out of a job in May.

The official rate “is not fully reflecting the hardship that is occurring – we are aware of that,” said Glenn Mills, an economist at the Maine Department of Labor, in a conference call Friday with reporters. “There is more to the story than 9.3 percent.”

Maine employers created 14,300 jobs in May, the largest monthly gain on record. Most of the jobs were created in sectors such as hospitality that were hit hard by layoffs in March.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: