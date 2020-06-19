PORTLAND — One Longfellow Square has a storied history. Since opening in 2007, it has hosted acts like Ray LaMontagne, Lake Street Dive and Punch Brothers on their way to stardom as well as hosting legends like Tom Rush, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, and innumerable shows by artists from Maine, across the country and around the world.

Now, after the best year yet financially, OLS is in danger of closing forever. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been able to host a show since March and has no clear date to reopen. A PPP loan covered a few months of expenses and kept staff on. During that time, they have been planning for the future. To keep the venue going as long as possible, staff are cutting down hours to the lowest possible and they have cut all spending they can, but utilities, insurance, rent and a skeletal staff add up to $7,000 a month.

Come Labor Day, One Longfellow Square will no longer be able to pay rent. To keep the venue alive until it can reopen sometime next year, staff needs to raise $100,000.

Learn more about the campaign and donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-ols.

filed under: