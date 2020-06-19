DAMARISCOTTA — Applications are being accepted for studio artists who want to work in a community environment at River Arts Workshop. The workshop studio space is located in the lower level of the building at 241 Route 1 North.

The large, open space will be divided according to the artists’ needs, with approximately 12 feet x 14 feet of work space allotted. Some equipment, such as tables, easels, partitions, is available for use. The fully operating ceramics studio has room for more ceramicists who will have use of the kilns, wheels, slab roller and glazes.

Three ceramic artists are presently working in clay in the studio: Annette Stormont, Monica Tan and Clark Griffith. Well known Damariscotta artist Marnie Sinclair is also in residence creating sculpture and paintings.

River Arts has openings for several more artists who are looking for a personal space in a communal setting. This is an opportunity to work in an atmosphere that fosters creative endeavors. Sculptors, painters, pastel artists, ceramicists and others can contact River Arts for a tour of the facility and more information.

River Arts Gallery has moved to downtown Damariscotta at 36 Elm Street Plaza. The renovations to improve the exhibition space are nearly complete and the gallery expects to open in the middle of July with a Members’ Show. For more information, contact River Arts via email at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: