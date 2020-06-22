Nearly all classes at Bowdoin College will be taught online this fall and most students will remain off campus for the semester, the college announced Monday.

The liberal arts college in Brunswick announced its plan for the fall semester in a letter from President Clayton Rose to students, faculty and staff Monday morning.

The plan calls for some students, but not all, to return to campus and for almost all classes to be taught online. Tuition will remain unchanged at $27,911 for the semester. The college enrolls about 1,800 students.

Groups that will return to campus will be new first-year and transfer students, students with home situations that make online learning nearly impossible, student residential life staff and a small number of honor students who cannot pursue pre-approved projects online and require access to physical space on campus.

All other sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain off campus for the fall and take their classes online. Rose noted that online learning for the fall will “bear little resemblance to the emergency version that was created in the spring.”

“Allowing faculty to focus on a single model of teaching, and directing our resources to that single model—rather than a hybrid model—will create the conditions for crafting powerful online course offerings,” he said.

If the fall semester goes well, Rose said upperclassmen could return to campus for the spring while first year and transfer students would be expected to study remotely.

Those on campus will be required to follow critical safety practices, including wearing face coverings, physical distancing, good and regular hygiene and self-monitoring for symptoms. Beginning in late August, the college will require everyone on campus to be tested for COVID-19 at least twice per week with tests provided by the college.

Given that Bowdoin will not have all students on campus in the fall, the college will not participate in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester.

Bowdoin’s announcement comes a week after Bates College in Lewiston said it would be welcoming students back to campus in the fall but changing the structure of the semester to minimize risk from the virus.

Colby College in Waterville, which also belongs to the New England Small College Athletic Conference, has not announced detailed plans for re-opening but has said it will likely begin in-person classes earlier than originally scheduled and aim to complete the semester by Thanksgiving.

In his letter, Rose said the decision around re-opening at Bowdoin comes amidst a “substantial budget deficit,” an estimate of which would be provided to the campus community in the fall.

There will be no staff furloughs, but the college will take other cost-cutting measures, including cutting Rose’s salary by more than 20 percent as of April 1.

Senior officers will see a 10 percent reduction in their salaries, and, with the exception of a handful of planned promotions, faculty and administrative staff will have their salaries frozen at current levels. The college will also reduce retirement contributions for all employees by 50 percent beginning in September for the remainder of the academic year.

This story will be updated.

