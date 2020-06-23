PHILLIPS — An online hearing Tuesday night for the proposed $10.35 million budget for Maine School Administrative District 58 raised a question about increasing spending during uncertain economic times.

Superintendent Todd Sanders reviewed the spending plan, saying the overall impact for property tax payers in Strong, Phillips, Kingfield is down by $36,603, which represents a decrease of 0.85 percent.

The budget includes money for extra hours for the food service director, an additional maintenance department position and $18,000 for a Strategic Plan Survey.

Administration increases include $41,567 for school board expenses and $41,030 for business office staffing. The board also approved an additional custodial position to offset costs of contracting much of the maintenance work.

The student population is declining and Sanders acknowledged that some students may choose not to return to school in the fall.

Rupert Pratt of Strong asked why the board of directors proposed a budget that included hiring new staff in such an uncertain time as the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that the state funding depended on available revenue, which depends on a more robust economy.

“How can you justify going up that amount of money in the conditions we have today?” Pratt asked. “Everybody is trying to pay their taxes, and we have fewer students in the schools.”

If the state reduces education subsidies in the 2021-22 fiscal year, taxpayers in the four towns will face bigger problems, he predicted.

The 14-article warrant includes funding for administration, teachers, staff support, transportation and buses, facilities and maintenance, special education and other instruction. Salaries, benefits and contracted services represent more than 80% of the budget.

Tuesday’s budget hearing will be posted online at msad58.org.

Sanders encouraged anyone with questions to call him.

