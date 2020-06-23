BUCKFIELD – John Lowell, 63, died peacefully Tuesday June 16, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.John was born Dec. 16, 1956 in Burlington, Vt., the eldest son of Howard and Marie (O’Mara) Lowell. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Huntington, Long Island and upstate New York before moving to Buckfield as a teenager. He actively participated in the Boy Scouts under the leadership of his father as Troop Leader where his love of the outdoors was honed. John was a graduate of Buckfield High School and then obtained an Associate’s Degree in Resource and Business Management from the University of Maine at Orono.John married the love of his life Mary Beauparlant on April 28, 1984. Shortly after they laid down their roots at South Hill View. In June of 1988 John and Mary welcomed their gift from God, Matthew.John began his career working with his Father at the family business, Lowell Orchards. He then started his own logging business in 1986, and eventually grew into working for Timberlands Logging Company, partnering with his longtime friend Mike Stevens. In 1994, John took his knowledge of Safety, and the gift of connecting with people, to LL Bean where he rose to the position of Safety Coordinator. He loved teaching safety and looking out for his fellow employees. He retired in 2018.Early in his life, John’s love of the outdoors was nurtured by his father and shared with his younger brother, Jim, son Matt and many other friends and family. John spoke fondly of his youth with his Dad getting an early start and enjoying great trout fishing in Powder Mills Park in Pittsford, New York. After moving to Maine, John continued his love of the outdoors and all types of fishing and hunting, with his main passion being deer hunting. John also was a great companion on numerous moose hunts, culminating last fall with a memorable hunt with his nephew, Jonathan. His storytelling capabilities were legendary, as all who knew John could attest. In the Lowell tradition, there was never a detail too small to be worthy of mentioning.As Matthew grew, together they developed a passion for golf and archery. Between archery competitions throughout the Northeast, golf trips up and down the East coast and other adventures, they made countless memories which John reveled in sharing. One of John’s proudest moments was witnessing Matthew’s graduation from Methodist University with a degree in PGA Management.Upon retirement John and Mary enjoyed many daylong adventures throughout the state, but he was always happiest returning to his own slice of heaven at South Hill View. Mowing the orchard, creating a driving range to support his golf addiction, gardening and tending his flowers and walking with his faithful lab Riley by his side brought him great joy. Throughout John’s life, and most especially during these last few months, he embraced life with grace, strength and compassion. His love and loyalty to family and friends is his greatest legacy. John was a communicant of St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway; he was also a member of the NRA, The Meadows Golf Club, and the International Bow Hunting Organization.He is survived by his wife Mary Lowell; their son Matthew Lowell; siblings, D’Ann (Philip) Savage of Buckfield, Linda (Gary) Bartlett of South Paris, Patricia (Leo) Deschenes of Amesbury, Mass, Jeanne (Ron) Carpentier of Gray, Cathy Schlich (Mark) of Amesbury, Mass, Jim (Tina) Lowell of Dallas, Texas and Ruth Lowell of Buckfield; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Marie, and his father, Howard.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway for immediate family. Burial will follow at the Lowell Cemetery in Buckfield. Immediately following the graveside service, the family would like to extend an invitation to attend a lunch at the home of Phillip and D’Ann Savage at 1 South Hill Road.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home 45 Main St., South Paris.Condolences may be shared online with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:St. Jude’s Children’sHospital or:The Travis MillsFoundation