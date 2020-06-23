BELFAST – Lawrence E. Greenleaf, 78, of Auburn passed away on Sunday, June 21 at his home. Family called him Larry, many called him Lucky, and Lawrence was reserved for official or government business, as he would say. He was born in South Paris on Sept. 19, 1941 the son of Ernest L. and Margaret M. Trebilcock Greenleaf. He earned a Masters degree in education, had multiple certifications, and was awarded the Maine Teacher of the Year in 1983. His contributions to education, environmentalism, local government, NASA, AMS (American Meteorological Society) and more provided opportunities for him to travel to the 48 contiguous United States and make lifelong friends along the way. He was active in his local community through years of teaching at Belfast Area High School, documenting the developing boat yard, and nearly religious appearances at Rollie’s where he would share his knowledge and stories with locals and those “from away” alike. He could tell you of endless adventures, from his skiing years at Sugarloaf, to road trips across the country and the beautiful sights and people along the way. His wit and humor kept you on your toes and smiling as you never knew where the conversation would take you or what you would learn.Larry is survived by his brother Richard Greenleaf; his son Neil Greenleaf, his daughter Amy Castonguay; and cousins Madeline Greenleaf and family, Gail Greenleaf Dubov and family and Hartley “Bud” Noyes and family; and his Rollie’s family in Belfast. He was predeceased by cousins Bob Greenleaf, Beverly Noyes Treadwell, Margaret Noyes Meserve and Erland “Bing” Noyes. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. All are invited to go to 290 Maine Street restaurant in Norway for a cold one and to share stories about Lucky.As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees where a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comFor donations in his memory please go to: https://ourtownbelfast.org