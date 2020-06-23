LEWISTON – Nancy Ann Reynolds died peacefully at her home in Lewiston on Monday June 8. She would have been 76 on her birthday, September 5.Nancy attended Lewiston schools and went on to become a Licensedp Pactical Nurse and later a Massage Therapist. She worked in various nursing homes in the area, using her skills to provide aid comfort to her patients. To Nancy, the glass was always full and her optimism in life manifested itself in the compassion and empathy she felt for others, particularly the elderly.Nancy was deeply religious and although she attended formal services from time to time, her sense of spirituality was such that she was most comfortable with her Lord simply speaking with him day to day and living her life with compassion, understanding tolerance, and love for others. Nancy’s passion for gardening was second only to her passion for her family. Family was the driving force in her life. She loved large, forgave all – if there was ever anything to forgive. She possessed unshakable faith in her family. In the darkest of times or circumstances when things often seemed hopeless, she would remind each of us that “everything will work out and it will be okay”. It was her mantra. Nancy was an active and committed volunteer at the Center for Women’s Wisdom in Lewiston and was on the planning board of Sophia’s House, a home for women undergoing transitions in their lives, operated through the center.She was predeceased by her parents Lionel and Theresa (Maillet) Pelletier of Lewiston.Held forever in their hearts, Nancy is survived by Joseph, her husband of 27 years; sister, Susann Pelletier, her husband Jim, and their daughter Genevieve; brother, Norman Pelletier, niece Julie, and nephew Michael; children with their life partners, John and Terry, Tom, Karen and Chris, Sue and Mike, Annie and Duane, Laurie and Rob, Christine and Jeff.She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cindy, Michael, John Jr. and wife Nikki, Nichole, Oliver, Heather and husband Jimmy, Sam, Caleb, Gabe, Susan, Cam, Maddie, Meghan, Gavin, Genevieve, Morgan, and Phil; and great-grandchildren, Max, Heavenly, Primrose, Urijah, Savairah, Mason, Milo, William, and DanteNancy did not wish a formal service to commemorate her passing, being more comfortable with a family celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston. Please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heart felt messages to Nancy’s family.For those wishing to,please make a donation in Nancy’s memory to the:Center of Women’s Wisdom or: Sophia’s House atwisdomswomen.org