The Walmart distribution center on Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewiston in 2017. The center is the size of roughly 20 football fields. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file photo

LEWISTON — Walmart is looking to add 60 full-time associates to its Lewiston Distribution Center.

The center serves 132 stores throughout the region, according to spokeswoman Robyn Babbitt.

Located on Alfred Plourde Parkway and the size of 20 football fields, roughly 600 people already work there.

“Our associates are working hard to help our local communities get the items and services they need from clean, orderly stores — or delivered right to their doorsteps,” she said Tuesday, citing same-store U.S. Walmart sales that were up 10% in the first quarter and e-commerce sales that “grew 74% with strong results for grocery pickup and delivery services.”

Babbitt said the company is hiring order fillers who pick cases of freight and stack them on pallets as well as receiving associates who take deliveries from suppliers, tracking inventory and monitoring quality.

Starting hourly wage ranges from $17.20 to $24.90 depending upon work area, shift and schedule. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and out of high school.

Walmart Distribution Center 7014 will hold a virtual hiring event on Facebook from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Babbitt said attendees will watch a tour of the distribution center, learn about the available jobs and benefits and have time for a question and answer session.

“The following day, our team will be available on Zoom to help with the application process,” she said.

A second hiring event is planned for July 8.

