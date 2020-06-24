LIVERMORE — Administrative Assistant to the Selectpersons Amy Byron was given a farewell parade starting at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 19.

Byron has taken a position at the Livermore Falls Town Office and Friday was her last day in Livermore.

She said she wondered why she had been blocked from Town Clerk Renda Guild’s Facebook page. Guild had posted the parade there and warned it was to be a surprise.

Byron said Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif told her at 12:30 she had to move her car and it was then Byron was told about the staffs’ plans. A chair was placed under a tree at the edge of the parking lot, balloons were tied to the tree and Byron was given a tiara and ‘magic’ wand.

“She’s had quite a few calls today, people wishing her well,” Guild said. “She’s been our rock.”

“Little did I know when I came in to register my vehicle in 2014,” Byron said. “I was asked if I was interested (in a job) and given an application.”

“She’ll still be the treasurer, tax collector, but people won’t see that smiling face as she’ll be working after hours,” Guild said.

“You were a staple for me in the early days of elections,” registrar of voters Krista White said.

A lot of people are finding it hard, Guild said.

“We appreciate you and all you did,” Rhonda Couture said after driving up. “Have an awesome day.”

“I had no idea!” Byron exclaimed. “Nothing.”

