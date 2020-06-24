Maine reported another death and 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the number of people counted as recovered continues to grow – reducing the number of active cases in the state.

The death was the first fatality since June 17. Maine now has 103 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Active cases declined from 449 on Tuesday to 424 on Wednesday. Forty-seven additional people were recorded as recovered.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, and Heather Johnson, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

To date, there have been 3,017 cases of COVID-19.

For the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Maine averaged 23 new COVID-19 cases per day, compared with a daily average in the low 50s at the pandemic’s peak in late May.

Shah on Monday noted the positive trends in reported cases and hospitalizations. Shah also pointed out that cases were escalating in other states, and said that Maine must remain vigilant.

Current hospitalizations ticked up from 24 to 26 on Wednesday, but the overall trend has been down, with current hospitalizations peaking at 60 in late May. Cumulatively, 339 Mainers have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The cumulative positive-test rate has declined to 4.10 percent, down from between 5 and 6 percent in April and May. With expanded testing, the number of positive cases has dropped, and on Tuesday the daily rate was 1.58 percent. The lower the positivity rate, the more likely it is that Maine health workers are finding most cases of the disease. This means containment efforts, like quarantining those with COVID-19 and their close contacts, are more likely to halt transmission of the virus.

Testing will increase again in July with expansion of a partnership with Westbrook’s Idexx Laboratories, giving Maine the ability to conduct about 35,000 tests weekly. That is more than seven times previous capacity.

Despite the decline in cases, the Mills administration on Monday indefinitely postponed the reopening of indoor service at bars and brewery tasting rooms, citing outbreaks linked to such establishments in other states.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

« Previous

Next »

filed under: